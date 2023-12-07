Newbuildings: More Orders for Dry Bulk Carriers

More dry bulk carriers have been on the shipowners’ radar over the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied said that “on the dry side, we can report an order from Akmar for an Ultramax vessel with DACKS, bringing its total at the yard to three such vessels, and up to 2 firm vessels from Greek buyers at Nantong Xiangyu. Despite the fairly consistent contracting seen within the Ultramax sector over the quarter so far, around 20 vessels, bulker newbuilding orders have seen a decline year on year which has been particularly sharp among the Supra/ Ultramax sectors, which has seen around 75% of the 223 vessels contracted last year with only one month of the year left to go. There has been a similar decline in the Handysize segment, though contracting for vessels Panamax-sized or above has outpaced last year’s figures. Tanker contracting remained strong on the other hand, with particular strength this week across the product and chemical sectors, which added a combined 12 firm vessels to the orderbooks of various Chinese yards. The latest 4 MR orders are part of a trend which has seen tanker contracting exceeding last year’s levels across all size segments and reaching 175% of last year’s total already”.

In a similar weekly note, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “Japanese owner Mitsui booked slots for 2 x 45,000 cbm LPG carriers at Hyundai Mipo. The reported price is around $71.5 mln for each vessel, deliveries during 2nd half 2026.

Always in the gas segment Dorian LPG placed an order for 1 + 1 93,000 cbm LPG/ammonia carriers at Hanwha Ocean. Vessels to be fitted with dual fuel ammonia engine. Price reported at $125 mln basis delivery end 2026. In the tanker segment a letter of intent has been signed by Minerva Marine with New Times Shipyard for 2 x 114,000 dwt LR2 products carriers basis price of $74 mln each and delivery 2026”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied reported that “on the dry bulk side, the snp market moved on an uninspiring tone for yet another week, given the relatively mediocre number of units changing hands. At the same time, most size segments pivoted to the negative territory in terms of rolling 4-week momentum in transactions. On the other hand, freight rates resumed on a solid rally, led mostly by the hefty boost in the Capesize market. Whether this will be further translated to an attuned steep upward push in both asset price levels and buying spree, it is yet to be seen. In the short run, we may anticipate a rising gap in price ideas between selling and buying parties. On the tanker side, things slightly improved week-on-week in terms of activity, with MRs holding the front seat and certainly having made an impression with past week’s reported volume of deals. The market still lacks any solid direction at this point”.

Banchero Costa added that it was a “busy week in the second hand market: starting from Capesize, the modern eco HERUN CHINA 180,000 dwt 2017 SWS was reported sold to Union Maritime for a price in excess of $42 mln; the exact sistership HERUN ZHOUSHAN was sold in June to Greek Owner Chartworld at $41.5 mln. In the Kamsarmax segment, the AURORA BOREALIS 82,000 dwt 2023 COSCO Yangzhou was reported sold by Ccb Financial Leasing at $38.3 mln, apparently to the Egyptian NNC. Greek Owners Safe Bulkers sold the PEDHOULAS CHERRY 82,000 dwt 2015 Jiangsu Newyangzi scrubber fitted at $26.6 mln, while Aquavita seems to have reach an agreement with Chinese buyers for the AQUAVITA SOL and the AQUAVITA SEA (both 81,000 dwt 2020 Jiangsu Hantong) for $61 mln enbloc.

On smaller sizes the Parakou’s controlled CP GUANGZHOU 63,000 dwt 2015 Chengxi was rumoured sold to Chinese at $23 mln, while the Japanese built Ultramax SANTA VITORIA 61,000 dwt 2012 Iwagi Zosen seems sold at $19.8 mln. The Suezmax NOBLEWAY 164,000 dwt 2010 Bohai was reported sold to New Shipping at $47 mln. In the Aframax sector, a noteworthy deal was achieved by Arcadia Shipping for his oldest vessel, the AEGEAN MYTH 116,000 dwt 2006 Samsung (next SS/DD due Aug 2026), which was reported sold to Chinese Buyers around $37.5 mln. On MRs, OCIOS IOANNIS 47,000 dwt 2009 Hyundai Mipo was rumored sold at $25 mln to undisclosed Buyers. The VASSO 46,000 dwt 2006 STX was reported sold in excess of $20 mln to undisclosed Buyers. For comparison, ten weeks ago a same aged vessel was sold at region $ 19 mln: the GRAND ACE 1 46,000 dwt 2006 STX. CPP trading product tanker BDP SPIRIT 15,000 dwt 2009 TVK Gemi Yapim (SS/DD due 3/2024, BWTS & Scrubber fitted) is reported sold at $12 mln to undisclosed buyers”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide