Newbuilt chemical tanker Bow Prosper officially named

Our extensive fleet renewal continues, and another highlight was marked today, September 17th, as the newbuilt chemical tanker Bow Prosper was launched and officially named in Japan. The 36,000 dwt, 28 tanks stainless steel vessel adds efficient, advanced and eco-friendly tonnage to our commercially managed fleet.

Bow Prosper is part of one of the most comprehensive fleet renewals in Odfjell’s 105-year history. The 49,000 dwt Bow Orion has already entered into trade. Her three sister vessels are currently under construction and will enter the fleet in 2020.

And with today’s naming, we are on track for Bow Prosper to be delivered to Odfjell Tankers on bareboat charter in February next year – adding sophisticated tonnage to our worldwide trade.

The official launch ceremony at Fukuoka Shipyard in Nagasaki today was witnessed by guests from Odfjell, the yard and ship owner Taihei, among others. Odfjell’s COO Harald Fotland gave the official naming speech, followed by the cutting of the rope by Lady Sponsor and Senior Ship Operator Inger-Karin Enæs.

When Enæs started out as Ship Operator in Odfjell, she was assigned the 1987 built Bow Prosper as one of her first ships. It was a special career moment when she today cut the rope as Lady Sponsor for the next generation.

“I am truly proud to be Bow Prosper’s Lady Sponsor and to represent Odfjell at this milestone event. Having worked for the company in different positions for 35 years and as Ship Operator since 2001, it is a great honor for me – and of course, extra special to be reunited with the Bow Prosper name”.

The design and building process are run in close cooperation between Odfjell, the yard and Taihei. Bow Prosper is tailor-made for carrying Propylene Oxide and includes Thermal Oil heating capacity. The advanced chemical tanker will enter Odfjell’s round-the-world trade, serving customers on several continents.

The ship will be commercially managed by the Odfjell Tankers’ team and manned by Odfjell seafarers trained in handling the specialized cargo, the advanced ship and the many ports Bow Prosper will call come February 2020 onwards.

Vessel facts:

• 36,000 dwt

• 28 stainless steel tanks

• Length overall: 183 meters

• Breadth 28.30 meters

• Depth: 11.30 meters

• Thermal Oil heating capacity

Source: Odfjell