Newcastle coal price eases to 2-week low

Asia-Pacific coal prices declined over the past week amid expectations of flagging Chinese imports and indications of slowing demand across the region, participants said on Thursday.

Broker Global Coal’s Newcastle index – a benchmark for Asia-Pacific coal trading – was assessed last down 2.4% on the week at a near two-week low of USD 74.06/t.

“The Newcastle values continued to weaken, without any good news to support the market,” said a broker.

In China, the Zhengzhou exchange’s front-month (September) thermal coal contract declined 0.4% on the week to a six-week low of CNY 579.80/t (USD 84.30/t).

“Chinese domestic supply is ramping up, without any severe production interruptions,” said a Chinese coal analyst, pointing to a 2.6% increase in domestic output in January-June, to 1.76bn tonnes, which reduced import requirements.

“Demand remains modest, which is partially attributable to a slowdown in industrial activity, but mild temperatures in southern China are playing a role as well,” said the analyst, who also cited relatively strong hydropower generation levels.

Import policy

Hans Gunnar Nåvik, senior analyst with Oslo-based StormGeo, said there was relatively strong “underlying import demand”, but a “problem” for Chinese buyers was the country’s import policy, capping this year’s imports at the 2018 level of 281m tonnes.

“So far imports are overshooting this target, potentially inducing measures from the government [to restrict imports],” he said.

Already, Chinese customs have this week been instructed to restrict coal cargoes from entering the northeastern ports of Caofeidian and Jingtang – a coking coal import hub – until further notice, according to media reports from the region.

“However, if a higher import target is needed to balance demand, I think the government would be flexible,” Nåvik said, noting that second-half 2019 imports could decrease around 20m tonnes/month to meet the government target.

And China’s coal importers faced the prospect of exhausting their annual quotas as early as September, market participants told Montel this week.

Meanwhile, demand for coal has fallen from other key coal consumers in the region.

Japan’s coal imports for power generation fell 2% over the first half of the year to 54m tonnes, with analysts citing the impact of elevated stocks, in light of a mild winter, and increased nuclear generation.

June volumes came in at 8.1m tonnes, 2% less year on year.

South Korean thermal coal imports declined 6% in the first half to 61.9m tonnes, as the nation aims to curb its use of fossil fuels and clean up its air pollution.

