Newly passed legislation abolishes registration fee for vessels in the Danish Register of Shipping

A legislative amendment abolishing the registration fee for vessels in the Danish Registers of Shipping has been adopted by the Danish Parliament.

​The amendment increases the attractiveness of the Danish Flag as it now offers the same benefits as foreign Flags.

With the amendment comes increased economic activity and international influence, when the Danish Flag attracts more vessels from both national as foreign shipowners.

Remember to apply for refund of the registration fee

The amendment enters into force on the 1st of May 2018, but will do so with retroactive effect from the 1st of January 2018.

It is possible to receive a refund of the registration fee provided that it has been paid during the period 1st of January 2018 to 30th of April 2018 and provided it exceeds an amount of 200 DKK.

All applications for repayment will be processed by SKAT.

NB! The deadline for applying for repayment of the registration fee is the 31st of July 2018.

Source: Danish Maritime Authority