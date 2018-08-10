Newport Shipping Signs Cooperation Agreements With Equipment Suppliers And Service Firms

Newport Shipping has inked cooperation agreements with several marine equipment suppliers and service companies as part of the London-headquartered company’s commitment to providing shipowners with quality turnkey shiprepair and retrofit solutions across its partner shipyards.

Recent agreements with hatch cover specialist Navitech, machinery specialist IngeJov, and ShipParts.com for turnkey spares supply, allows Newport Shipping to procure spare parts and deliver specialised services on behalf of its customers as part of the Group’s global shiprepair service offering.

David Luan, founder and CEO, ShipParts.com, an online platform offering marine equipment spare parts online fulfillment services to both sides of the procurement process, said: “We are delighted to have signed this cooperation agreement with Newport Shipping. The agreement allows its shipowner customers and partner shipyards to benefit from economies of scale, with access to more than 5800 equipment suppliers and counting, including all the major brands. The agreement also fits well with ShipParts.com strategy of increased global reach of our online spare parts procurement platform.”

Under the agreement, all spare parts required by Newport Shipping customers will be procured and fulfilled by the ShipParts.com portal and delivered to the yard before vessel arrival.

Commenting on the agreement, Vasilis Borsis, the Technical Manager at Navitech, the Piraeus-based shipping services company, said: “With the signing of this agreement Newport has access not only to specialist technicians expert in the construction, repair and modification of hatch covers, but we can also assist in all hull condition surveys, inspections and repairs. We can provide a quality of repair services internationally expected of Newport’s customers, while we can expand our business. It’s a win-win for all parties.”

Roy Yap, Newport Shipping’s COO, said: “We aim to deliver turnkey services to shipowners that go beyond the conventional shiprepair scope. The cooperation agreements we now have in place with the suppliers of quality spares and specialist; support our objective of delivering a standard quality level across all our partner shipyards around the globe “

The scope of supply, together with drydocking costs and any other pre-agreed shiprepair expenditure is included in Newport Shipping’s all-in-one invoice concept and payable from 12 to 24-months.

Yap said similar agreements are currently being negotiated with other suppliers, notably scrubber and ballast water treatment system manufacturers.

“We will be shortly announcing several cooperation agreements with scrubber makers and 3D scanning and engineering companies towards providing a turnkey scrubber retrofit offering backed with financing.

“We are further exploring introducing riding squads to carry out afloat repair works and scrubber retrofits, which can shorten the duration for retrofit considerably or carry out the retrofits entirely or partially afloat; with or without drydocking. This is expected to reduce the off-hire times faced by shipowners for scrubber retrofits.”

Source: Newport Shipping