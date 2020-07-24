News: US CDC issues updated interim guidance for ships managing suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases

On 20 July 2020, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a revised Interim Guidance for Ships on Managing Suspected or Confirmed Cases of COVID-19. The guidance provides updated information for ship operators with one or more suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, clarified disembarkation recommendations for ships after a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case and supplemental guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Managing Non-Cruise ships with COVID-19 confirmed cases

The interim guidance provides ship owners and operators options to manage confirmed cases of COVID-19. Members should take note that the best option should include consideration of industry, port location, itinerary and available of alternative crew when making such decisions. The CDC recommends three scenarios for managing COVID-19 crew in the following table:

Disembarking sick or infected crew

Ship owners and operators disembarking sick or infected crew in the US should closely coordinate with local agents, shoreside healthcare facility, port authorities, the US Coast Guard and state and local health authorities. Further, the interim guidance recommends the following procedures for disembarking sick or infected crew:

• Medical transportation to a medical facility should be prearranged

• Sick persons should wear a face covering or facemask during the disembarkation process and throughout transportation to the shoreside medical facility

• If the sick person is COVID-19 positive or has COVID-19 symptoms the gangway should be cleared of other personnel and the pathway for disembarkation including all surfaces and equipment used cleaned and sanitised immediately after disembarkation.

The full text of the CDC’s interim guidance is available in the attachment box. If you have questions about any of this alert, please contact your usual claims handler at the club for further assistance.

Source: The Standard Club