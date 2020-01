The next meeting between representatives of the OPEC+ group of oil producers will take place in March, the RIA news agency cited OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo as saying on Monday.

Barkindo said none of the participants had asked for the time of the meeting to be changed, RIA reported.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Writing by Alexander Marrow, editing by Louise Heavens)