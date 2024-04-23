Next Russia sanctions must target shadow oil fleet, Sweden says

The European Union’s next package of sanctions should include steps against a shadow fleet of tankers moving Russian oil to circumvent sanctions, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

“Adopting the 14th sanctions package is one of the most important things,” Billstrom said as he arrived at the meeting.

“We will see to it that we both include an import ban on liquefied natural gas as well as measures to curb the Russian shadow fleet.”

Discussions on the sanctions package are in an early stage and it is not set to be adopted at the Luxembourg meeting.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Chopra)