Nickel hits 3-1/2-week high on Russian supply angst, low stocks

Nickel prices rose on Friday to their highest levels in 3-1/2 weeks after the market was bolstered by dwindling inventories and as the prospect of sanctions on Russia, a major producer of the metal, exacerbated concerns of reduced supply.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to $24,065 a tonne as of 0535 GMT, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 24. The metal climbed 4.2% so far this week, set for its biggest weekly gain in four.

The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.7% to 177,860 yuan ($28,080.20) a tonne.

“Nickel and aluminium are the most impacted among industrial metals as the country (Russia) produces 6% of total production,” ANZ analyst Soni Kumari said, adding these metals would shed some risk premium in case of a resolution, but a major correction looks unlikely.

The European Union is ready to present a tough package of sanctions as soon as needed, as Russian troops inch closer to Ukraine, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Nickel stocks in LME-registered warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL were at their lowest since December 2019 at 83,736 tonnes, while premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract rose to $368 a tonne on Thursday. MNI0-3

“Indonesian export restrictions and ESG (environmental, social and governance) related nickel production challenges are key factors behind the tighter market balance.”

Meanwhile, benchmark aluminium on LME eased 0.4% to $3,254 a tonne, but was headed for its biggest weekly gain since January.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper rose 0.4% to $9,965.5 a tonne, lead eased 0.2% to $2,341.5, zinc was up 0.3% at $3,619.5 and tin edged 0.4% higher to $44,010.

* ShFE copper rose 0.2% to 71,490 yuan a tonne, aluminium was steady at 22,660 yuan, zinc gained 0.7% to 25,175 yuan, lead was up 0.2% at 15,475 yuan and tin was 1.2% higher at 337,800 yuan.

* The top finance minister in China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, pledged to cut corporate tax rates more forcefully, strengthen targeted fiscal spending, and tighten fiscal discipline this year as part of efforts to stabilise the macro economy ahead of the Communist Party’s 20th party congress.

* Japan’s copper cable sales, domestic and exports, rose 0.5% in January to 50,800 tonnes year-on-year, the Japan Electric Wire and Cable Makers’ Association said.

* U.S. and European stock futures bounced back on Friday and selling pressure on Asian shares eased after the U.S. secretary of state agreed to a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister, raising hopes of a solution to the standoff over Ukraine.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)