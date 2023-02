Nickel market oversupplied by 112,200 tonnes in 2022, INSG says

The global nickel market was oversupplied by 112,200 tonnes last year after a deficit of 166,600 tonnes in 2021, data from the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Tuesday.

The global market recorded a 21,900-tonne surplus in December having been oversupplied by 6,700 tonnes in November, according to INSG data.

Source: Reuters