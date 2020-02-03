Nickel ore inventories at Chinese ports inched up 42,000 wmt during CNY holiday

Nickel ore inventories across all Chinese ports stood at 14.43 million wmt as of Monday February 3, showed SMM data, up 42,000 mt wmt from January 23 as the Chinese New Year holiday and outbreak of the novel coronavirus sharply slowed shipments to and from Chinese ports.

In metal content, the stocks rose 200 mt during the same period to 122,800 mt.

SMM data also showed that nickel ore stocks across seven major Chinese ports increased 30,000 wmt to 11.52 million wmt.

Source: SMM News