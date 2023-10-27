Nickel surplus pushes weekly prices to worst levels in 1 month

Nickel prices reversed course to recoup early losses on Friday but were set for their biggest weekly decline in a month, pressured by a surplus in the global market.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 edged 0.3% higher to $18,135 per metric ton by 0739 GMT. Still, the futures contract was down 2.4%on a weekly basis and poised for its worst weekly decline since Sept. 29.

The most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed 1.2% to 145,960 yuan ($19,946.70) a ton.

“We forecast a surplus in the global nickel market in 2023 of 307,000 tons, expanding from the surplus of 126,000 tons seen in 2022,” BMI analysts said in a note.

However, LME nickel prices could rally to around $20,000 a ton on stretched fund short positioning, supply risk in top producer Indonesia and potential further Chinese easing, Citi analysts said.

Other non-ferrous metals on the LME rose as a rally in the dollar paused, making greenback-priced commodities less expensive in other currencies, and profits at China’s industrial firms extended gains for a second month in September.

LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.4%to $2,206.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.4%to $2,444.50, copper CMCU3 rose 0.7%to $8,038 and lead CMPB3 increased 0.3% to $2,100.50 while tin CMSN3 was up 0.4% at$24,910.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 66,880 yuan a ton, aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.4%to 18,905 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.1%to 21,080 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.5% to 16,285 yuan and tin SSNcv1 lost 1% to 212,720yuan.

“We expect some recovery to metal prices in 2024 as U.S. dollar strength subsides, especially in the second half of 2024, although this is likely to be largely limited by a slowdown in global consumption levels,” BMI said.

Source: Reuters