Nico international wins the “outstanding performance award 2018“

In continuing its successful run of offering the best of services worldwide, NICO International wins the prestigious “Outstanding Performance Award 2018” awarded by NIIGATA Power Systems Co. Ltd. at Japan.

The award was presented by Mr. Koji Sato – Director of customer service / head of spare parts division – NIIGATA power Systems Co. Ltd.

NICO International proved its supremacy on the work skill, craftsmanship and dedicated all round performance to win the award. This is a standing testimony to the quality of services which NICO provides to all its clients worldwide.

As per Mr. Prakash Kumar, General Manager “Wining the important “Niigata Outstanding Performance Award 2018” serves as testament to NICO’s work ethic, dedication and unique Craftsmanship. The award is the result of the all-round performance of all the employees of NICO International which spans more than 45 years in the field of Marine & Industrial Engineering”



Source: NICO International