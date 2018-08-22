Nicole Keltscha named as new OMV spokesperson

Changes in the OMV press office: Since the start of this summer Nicole Keltscha (33) has been working as an OMV spokesperson. She has extensive experience in the industry and in communications and has been with OMV since 2007. As part of the public relations team, headed up by Corporate Spokesperson Andreas Rinofner, Nicole Keltscha operates alongside the other OMV spokespersons Brigitte Köck and Elena Menasse. Nicole Keltscha gained her Masters in Health Economics and started her career at OMV in 2007 in the HSSE division (Health, Safety, Security and Environment). In 2010 she moved to the marketing department of Refining & Marketing GmbH and in 2012 she joined Corporate Communications, where she has been responsible for a range of different communication tasks over the years.

Source: OMV