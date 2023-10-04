Niger bans exports of liquefied petroleum gas -government statement

Niger has banned all exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) until further notice, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

National production should be used to supply the domestic market, and in case of surplus a special authorization can be requested to export it, the statement said.

Niger normally exports its surplus petroleum gas to neighbouring Nigeria.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Boureima Balima; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese)