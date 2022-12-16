Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Nigeria expects oil output to rise to 1.6 mln barrels per day by Q1 2023 – finance minister

Nigeria expects oil output to rise to 1.6 mln barrels per day by Q1 2023 – finance minister

in Oil & Companies News 16/12/2022

Nigeira expects oil production to rise to 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by the first quarter of next year, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said.

Oil production hit 1.185 million (bpd) in November, figures from the country’s petroleum regulator showed, after output fell to less than 1 million in August, the lowest in years due to increased crude oil theft and vandalism of pipelines, forcing some companies to curtail or stop production.

Oil production stood at 1.014 million barrels in October.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software