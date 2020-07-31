Nigeria expects to comply with 1.412 mln bpd output quota -oil minister

Nigeria expects to comply with an oil output quota of 1.412 million barrels per day for May, June and July, the minister of state for petroleum resources said.

Timpire Sylva made the comments during a webinar organised by Nigerian oil company Seplat.

OPEC countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, have agreed to reduce output in the face of the coronavirus crisis which has reduced global demand by a third.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Jason Neely)