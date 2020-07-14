Nigeria will boost its compliance with OPEC+ cuts -SPA

Nigeria’s oil minister said his country will raise its compliance with OPEC+ oil cuts to 100%, and will compensate for its overproduction in May and June, during the period of July-September, according to a report by Saudi state news agency SPA.

Nigeria’s Timipre Sylva, in a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, discussed the global oil markets, improvement in oil demand, and the progress made towards the full implementation of the OPEC+ pact, according to SPA.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who heads the OPEC+ panel known as the JMMC, which monitors adherence to the cuts, has emphasized the importance for all OPEC+ countries to meet their agreed output targets under the pact to accelerate oil market rebalancing, according to the joint statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal Editing by Chris Reese)