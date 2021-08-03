Nigerian Chamber of Shipping becomes full ICS member

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping has today become a full member of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

Guy Platten, Secretary General of ICS, said:

“We are delighted to welcome the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping as a full ICS member. This continues our goals to have a broad and truly global shipping community. We look forward to strengthening our connections and collaborations within the Nigerian maritime industry.”

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, formed in 2002, has grown to not only represent the country’s domestic shipping industry but also all stakeholders in Nigerian maritime, including ship owners and operators, port and terminal operators, shipyard and dry dock owners service operators in the oil and gas sector.

Mr Andy Isichei, President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, expressed gratitude to ICS and stakeholders within and outside Nigeria that supported them in attaining the new membership status.

Mr Isichei said:

“For us at the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, we recognise the significant position Nigeria holds as a maritime country; consequently, we consider our admission to full membership of ICS, as a call to higher responsibility and commitment to the goals and ideals that ICS represents.

“As the first African Member State on the board of ICS, the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping will embrace this new position with enthusiasm, leveraging on our unique African experience to build a bridge between ICS and African Ship owners and operators with a view to broadening ICS’s geographical sphere of influence.

“African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creates a great opportunity for inter and intra African Trade despite existing challenges to shipping within Africa.”

Mr Isichei will represent the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping on the ICS Board. The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping has been an Associate Member of ICS since 2019.

Source: ICS