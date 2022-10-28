Nigerian Forcados issues December export plans

The long dormant but recently repaired Forcados crude oil stream in Nigeria issued plans for December exports days after loadings resumed for the first time in months.

The stream will load seven cargoes in December.

Forcados has been offline for four months after Shell stopped terminal operations on July 17 to repair a leak.

The Bonga stream is due to load two cargoes in December.

Export plans for Bonny Light were still being awaited.

Three cargoes of Congolese Djeno were last being offered from Total, Trafigura and Equinor for at and below dated Brent minus $3 and lower.

Angola’s state oil firm, Sonangol, last offered a spot cargo of December-loading Girassol at dated Brent plus $3.60.

Taiwan’s CPC closed a tender running for crude arriving in January valid until Friday.

Indonesia’s Pertamina was also running a tender with results expected by Friday.

