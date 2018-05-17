Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude deliveries delayed -traders

Shipments of Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude, one of the country’s major sources of oil revenue, are experiencing delays in loading, although the reason was not immediately clear, several trading sources said on Thursday.

Several traders said cargoes of oil from the Bonny Light stream, for which exports are expected to reach around 195,000 barrels per day in June, had been delayed by a few days up to about a week.

Royal Dutch Shell, which is responsible for Bonny shipments, was not available for immediate comment.

Nigerian crude shipments are already witnessing delays following a leak on the 200-240,000 bpd Trans-Forcados pipeline that shut down earlier this week, effectively cutting deliveries of Forcados, the country’s largest crude grade.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Amanda Cooper and Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)