Nigeria’s Forcados crude loadings to restart in second half October -SPDC

Exports from Nigeria’s Forcados crude oil terminal are expected to resume in the second half of October, Shell’s local subsidiary SPDC said.

Crude loadings from the terminal have been stopped since mid-July when a leak was discovered on a single point mooring. Shell has not declared force majeure.

“Weather challenges permitting, testing and export will commence from the second half of October 2022 … Thereafter, a maintenance and replacement programme will be effected on the Single Point Moorings between Q4 2022 and Q2 2023. We expect to continue with production and exports during this period,” SPDC said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by Chris Reese)