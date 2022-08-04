Nigeria’s Lekki Deep Sea Port to start operations by year-end

Nigeria’s multipurpose Lekki Deep Sea Port is 95.65% complete, with construction slated for completion by September 2022, the company said.

“The wait to behold a deep seaport with a container terminal operated with efficiency and world-class standards in Nigeria is almost over,” the company announced on Twitter.

“Our management, board of directors, shareholders, EPC contractors and the project manager remain focused on our objective to complete construction by September 2022,” it said.

On the construction front, dredging and reclamation work is 98.43% done, while work on the quay wall is 96.07% finished.

The port operations will begin by the end of the year, the company said.

In March, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi disclosed that the Lekki deep seaport, once operational, will contribute $360 billion to the Nigerian economy over 45 years.

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) was awarded the concession for 45 years by the Nigerian Ports Authority on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, according to the company website.

LPLEL is a joint venture enterprise owned by a group of investors led by the Lekki Port Investment Holdings Inc., comprising China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. and Tolaram Group, Lagos State Government and Nigeria Government through the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Cleofe Maceda)