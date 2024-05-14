Nigeria’s NNPC announces 40,000 bpd of expected additional oil output

Nigerian national oil company NNPC’s exploration arm has begun production at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 in the Niger Delta region with projected output of 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next two weeks, it said late on Sunday.

The continent’s largest oil producing nation has been struggling to step up output to meet export commitments and domestic refining requirements.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s monthly production status report on Sunday said that the country’s oil output in April rose 4.1% from March to 1.28 million barrels, still short of this year’s budgetary provision of 1.78 million barrels and its OPEC quota.

NNPC Exploration and Production and partner Natural Oilfield Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), started production at OML 13 on May 6, NNPC spokesman Olufemi Soneye said in a statement, adding that initial output of 6,000 bpd is expected to be ramped up to 40,000 bpd by May 27.

OML 13, located in Akwa Ibom, is estimated to hold reserves of more than 900 million barrels of oil and 5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

