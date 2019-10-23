Nigeria’s Qua Iboe, Forcados crude oil exports to fall in December

Recent News

  

Exports of Nigeria’s Forcados and Qua Iboe crude oil streams will fall in December, according to loading programmes.

Forcados will load 9 cargoes at a daily rate of 257,000 barrels down from 263,000 bpd in November.

Qua Iboe will load 7 cargoes at a daily rate of 215,000 bpd assuming a cargo size of 950,000 barrels. This is down from 8 cargoes in November at 245,000 bpd.

Loading programmes for other grades also began to trickle out. Escravos will load 6 cargoes, Agbami will have four, Amenam three cargoes and Yoho will have one in December.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Julia Payne; editing by David Evans)

