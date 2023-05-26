Nikolaus H. Schües elected BIMCO president

BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association, has elected Nikolaus H. Schües, CEO and owner of Reederei F. Laeisz as President at the organisation’s general meeting in Hong Kong on Thursday 25 May 2023.

Nikolaus H. Schües takes over as the 46th President of BIMCO and the first German national holding the position since 2011. He takes over from Sabrina Chao of Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited, who has completed her two-year term.

“I am honoured to be elected President of an organisation that represents over 60 percent of the world’s tonnage at a time when the task of decarbonising our industry is becoming increasingly urgent,” says Schües.

“One of my key priorities over the next two years is for BIMCO to be a strong force within the area of digitalisation and optimisation of shipping. I believe it is crucial that we focus on the solutions that can help us advance today, and not fall into the trap of focusing exclusively on the right fuels of tomorrow. Our industry has digital solutions ready to go, which can cut our carbon footprint now. I see tremendous potential in helping the industry implement such solutions and making shipping greener in the process,” Schües says.

Nikolaus H. Schües joined Reederei F. Laeisz, which celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2024, in 1993. He is a member of the Presidential Committee of the German Shipowners Association, Deputy Chairman of the UK P & I Club, Member of the Norwegian Hull Club Committee and Member of the Board of Directors of the Schutzverein Deutscher Rheder.

“The shipping industry is trusted to move about 90 percent of world trade, and one of BIMCO’s most crucial roles is to support the industry, so we can decarbonise without disruption to global trade,” says Schües.

BIMCO Presidents serve a two-year term. To ensure organisational continuity, the President Designate sits on the Board for two years before being put up for election as President. The outgoing President remains on the Board for an additional two-year term as Immediate Past President after which Past Presidents are ex-officio Board members.

Schües takes over after a two-year period as President Designate. At the general meeting, Paul Pathy of Fednav International Ltd, Canada, was elected as President Designate.

Source: BIMCO, https://www.bimco.org/news/priority-news/20230525-president