NIMASA partners South Korea in Nigeria’s shipping sector development

The federal government, through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has commenced discussions with the government of South Korea aimed at developing Nigeria’s shipping sub-sector. Speaking in Lagos during a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of NIMASA, Consul General, Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nigeria, Kim In-Taek, said that the countries have agreed to intensify collaboration on trade and shipping development

He noted that Nigeria and South Korea have maintained good maritime and trade relations since the 1980s. He said: “Nigeria has the potential because it is a leading country, not only in the shipping area, but also in other businesses in Africa. Nigeria has a big economy, with the population as an added advantage in the continent, hence the Koreans can do business with Nigeria successfully.” Korea is a leading shipbuilder in the world, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of global ship orders. In his remark, Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh said: “To consolidate on the already existing relationship and increase our trade and maritime cooperation, especially in the areas of shipbuilding, ship repairs, and ship recycling, among other aspects of shipping development, there needs to be more effort from both countries.”

Jamoh told newsmen after the meeting that development of Nigeria’s maritime potential was a critical element of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic diversification agenda, noting that Republic of Korea was an important partner in the effort to harness the enormous treasures of Nigeria’s marine environment. “There is a great deal of interest in harnessing our rich maritime resources and potential as new sources of government revenue under the Nigerian government’s economic diversification drive. We see South Korea as very important here,” he added.

