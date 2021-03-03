Nine coal ships depart from Baltimore in week ended Feb. 28: cFlow

Nine coal-laden ships departed from Baltimore in the week ended Feb. 28, up from seven from a week earlier, according to cFlow, Platts’ trade flow software.

The total dead-weight tonnage of the departures was 1.04 million dwt, up from 682,634 dwt in the prior week, according to the data.

Six of the coal carriers are traveling to Europe, including three that are headed to Gibraltar with estimated arrival dates of March 10, March 12 and March 13. One ship is expected to arrive in Las Palmas, Spain, on March 7, while one will reach Bremerhaven, Germany, on March 9, and another to Rotterdam, Netherlands, on March 10.

One coal carrier arrived in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on Feb. 26, while another made it to New York on March 1.

The final ship is traveling to Kandla, India, with an estimated arrival date of March 27.

In the next week, 13 coal ships are expected to arrive in Baltimore by March 7, up from 11 a week earlier, according to the cFlow data.

Ten of the expected coal carriers are unladen, two are partially laden and one is laden. In the prior week, nine were unladen, one was partially laden and one was laden.

S&P Global Platts assessed FOB Baltimore 6,900 kcal/kg NAR 3% sulfur coal, for 15-60 day loading, at $68.10/mt on March 1, up 65 cents from Feb. 26.

In 2020, Baltimore, the second-largest coal-exporting port in the US, shipped out a four-year low 14.67 million mt of coal, down from 18.93 million mt in 2019, according to US Census Bureau data.

Over 62.9%, or 9.23 million mt, of the coal shipped out of Baltimore was bituminous coal, while the remaining 37.1% was metallurgical coal. It was the largest share for thermal exports in over nine years.

Source: Platts