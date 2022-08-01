Nippon Paint Marine Introduces New Pspc-Compliant Universal Primer For Newbuilds

Global coatings pioneer Nippon Paint Marine has added a new anti-corrosive universal primer to its E-Marine range of paints.

E-Marine 2000 is the Japan-headquartered company’s first general-purpose epoxy primer manufactured in China for the Chinese newbuilding market.

While the universal primer is suitable for application to all areas of a newbuild ship, such as the underwater hull, boot tops, topsides, decks and cargo holds, it has been specially formulated to meet market demand for a MSC.215(82)-compliant preparatory primer. The IMO resolution, adopted in 2006, governs the performance standards for protective coatings (PSPC) for ships’ ballast tanks.

Taking two years to develop the formulation, E-Marine 2000, available in grey, red or cream, is an abrasion-resistant, high-volume, epoxy coating with an 80% solid content and capable of providing long-term corrosion protection.

For ballast water tanks, the required nominal dry film thickness of 320µm can be achieved in two coats but for other parts of ships a range of film thicknesses can be applied in one coat. E-Marine 2000 has a minimum and maximum dry film thickness of 80µm and 1800µm respectively.

Gerald Mao, Senior Director, Nippon Paint Marine (Shanghai), said: “A general purpose, universal primer is a key priority for shipyards as a primer that can be applied to all parts of ship – including ballast water tanks – offers significant commercial technical advantages. As this anti-corrosion paint has been certified for use as a ballast tank coating, more than 70% of a newbuild’s undercoat requirement can be met with just one system.”

Another key benefit, compared to other primers in the marine marketplace, is its curing and short coating interval time. Depending on the temperature, a full cure can be achieved in seven days.

A low temperature version of the primer, E-Marine 2000 LT, is also available for application in ambient temperatures between -5°C and 10°C. At 0°C a full cure can be achieved within 18 days.

Since its market introduction last year, more than 640,000 litres of E-Marine 2000 and E-Marine 2000 LT have been ordered from Chinese shipyards for 26 newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024. These include 15 bulk carriers,11 PCTCs, four 7000TEU containerships and a 6300m3-capacity LPG carrier.

Source: Nippon Paint Marine