Nippon Steel acquires equity interests in Blackwater Coal Mine in Australia

Nippon Steel Corporation (Nippon Steel) has entered into an equity participation agreement with Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHC) to acquire a 20% interest in the Blackwater coal mine (BW Coal Mine) in the State of Queensland, Australia. In addition, Nippon Steel has entered into long-term coal offtake rights agreement with WHC, under which WHC will supply steelmaking coal produced at the BW Coal Mine to Nippon Steel.

Source: Nippon Steel