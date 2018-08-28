Nipsco inks spot coal deal with Murray, says coal prices declining this year

Northern Indiana Public Service signed a spot coal agreement with Murray Energy during the second quarter of 2018 and is forecasting lower coal prices for the balance of this year, according to John Wagner, manager of fuel supply for the NiSource subsidiary.

Wagner told state regulators in a Friday filing the utility is buying an unspecified amount of Northern Appalachian coal from Ohio-based Murray through April 30, 2019.

The spot coal is being blended with Powder River Basin coal typically burned in the 480-MW Michigan City power plant, he said.

Neither Murray officials nor Wagner could be reached for comment Monday.

The Murray deal is the only new coal commitment made by Nipsco during the April-June period. Nipsco has existing term contracts with Arch Coal Sales and Peabody CoalSales for PRB coal, Consol Pennsylvania Coal for NAPP coal and Alliance Resources Partners for Illinois Basin coal.

The utility usually burns around 7 million st/year at its Michigan City and 1,780-MW R.M. Schahfer coal plants.

Wagner said Nipsco’s systemwide coal price has fallen from $48.93/st in early 2018 to $45.83/st in the second quarter. The price is expected to decrease further to $44.68/st in the fourth quarter.

Rail carrier performance has “fallen off” at one of Nipsco’s coal transporters, said Wagner, who did not identify the carrier. “Cycle times for coal movements have increased, and Nipsco is working closely with that railroad to improve both railroad performance and station unloading performance.”

Nipsco’s 10 unit trains, comprised of 1,351 railcars, were operating at maximum capacity at the end of June, Wagner added.

“Significantly higher consumption at Schahfer and increases in cycle times to that station have increased the utilization of Nipsco’s fleet,” he said.

Unlike most other Indiana electric utilities, Nipsco continues its coal decrement pricing strategy, which involves bidding coal-fired power into the Midcontinent Independent System Operator at lower than market prices so generating stations will be dispatched, thereby burning down coal stockpiles.

Wagner said the utility plans to remove the coal decrement by early 2019, when their coal supply agreement is repriced.

Source: Platts