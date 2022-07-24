NITC vessel aids damaged cargo ship

An oil vessel belonging to the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) has saved the crew of a cargo ship damaged in the Persian Gulf waters, IRNA reported.

As reported, after receiving a rescue request from a cargo ship that had suffered severe damage in the engine room, the oil tanker Argo changed its course towards the position of the troubled ship near Lavan Island and helped the ship.

The oil tanker left the area and headed for the loading port after the rescue team from Lavan Island arrived at the scene.

The performance of the National Iranian Tanker Company and the round-the-clock efforts of the sailors of the company’s fleet has been at the center of attention of the country’s authorities over the past few months, as it has also been appreciated by Oil Minister Javad Oji and other members of the cabinet.

