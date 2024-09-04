NMDC reports 9.9% drop in iron ore production at 3.07 mn tonnes in August

Country’s largest iron ore miner NMDC on Monday reported a 9.9 per cent drop in production of iron ore at 3.07 million tonnes (MT) in August.

The company had produced 3.41 MT of iron ore in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s sales also declined to 3.14 million tonnes in August this year, from 3.54 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

The company’s cumulative iron ore output fell to 14.43 MT in April-August 2024, from 16.56 MT in the year-ago period.

Sales dropped to 16.27 MT in April-August period, from 17.43 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

