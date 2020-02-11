No bunkering, loading operations at Rotterdam on storm: port authority

Usual shipping operations at the port of Rotterdam have been suspended because of bad weather, a spokesman for the port authority said Tuesday.

“There is no bunkering,” the spokesman said, adding that there was no loading or unloading.

The interruption to operations has been in place since Sunday and will probably last until Wednesday, judging by the weather forecast, he said.

Sources said Monday that entry into the port had been suspended due to bad weather.

“There are no ships going into the port and some terminals are closed,” a bunker supplier said.

“Pilotage is suspended,” a second supplier said.

On the freight side, there were delays in berthing and, hence, loadings.

“Ships are delayed, some are doing 4 knots [instead of the usual 12.5 knots] and now there are even up to 10-day berth delays in Rotterdam” a tanker owner said.

Source: Platts