No coal shortage; domestic production up 8.5% Apr-Jun: Pralhad Joshi

There is no shortage of coal in the country as of now, with domestic production up during April-June this year, said Union minister of coal, mines, and parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday.

All India coal production for fiscal year 2022-23 stood at 893.19 million tonne (MT), up 14.7% year-on-year (YoY). In the current fiscal till June 2023, production was up 8.51% YoY at 223.36 million tonne.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said most of the demand was being met through indigenous production and supply.

The current import policy for coal allows consumers the freedom to import the commodity from the source of their choice, based on their contractual prices and upon payment of applicable duties, under the Open General License (OGL).

To promote environmentally sustainable mining practices, various coal companies have taken proactive steps. These include the implementation of modern technology to reduce pollution impact, extensive annual tree plantation programs, the creation of Eco-Parks to conserve biodiversity, and maximizing the utilization of mine water for industrial and community purposes.

Companies have also focused on the adoption of greener energy solutions. Coal India Ltd, for instance, has planned to install 3000 MW of solar power projects in the coming years and has already set up more than 11 MW of solar power plants.

Additionally, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. has established 224 MW capacity solar power plants within its command area and aims to become “net zero energy” by the year 2025-26 with a cumulative solar power capacity of 556 MW.

In a bid to reduce emissions, Coal India has introduced dual fuel (Diesel – LNG) operation in its existing diesel dumpers. Moreover, the company and its subsidiaries have devised various energy-efficient measures to be implemented over the next five years (2021-2026), including replacing conventional lighting with LED lights, installing energy-efficient appliances, and incorporating E-Vehicles, which are expected to offset approximately 2.36 lakh tonne of CO2 annually.

