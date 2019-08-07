No-deal Brexit could disrupt food supplies for months – food federation

Recent News

  
A disorderly no-deal Brexit would be a disastrous outcome for the food industry that could lead to serious disruption lasting weeks or months, an executive at the Food and Drink Federation said on Wednesday.

“The food sector is absolutely clear that a no-deal exit is a disastrous outcome for us,” Chief Operating Officer Tim Rycroft told BBC Radio.

“There will be selective shortages and they will to some extent be random because it depends on which trucks get through and which don’t. We think there will be some serious disruption and it will go on for weeks or months after our exit.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

