No grain supply crisis in Saudi Arabia, SAGO deputy governor says

The deputy governor of the Saudi Grains Organization said that there is no grain supply crisis in the Kingdom amid the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This comes as a result of the organization’s strategy which depends on different sources in different countries and continents for its wheat stocks, Zaid Al-Shabanat said in his interview with Saudi TV.

He added that the organization signed a contract the previous month to secure a large amount of wheat, to be available in Saudi markets by the fourth quarter of 2022.

SAGO is working to continuously feed its stockpile, Al-Shabanat said, adding that there is also a percentage of local wheat being grown in the Kingdom.

