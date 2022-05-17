No grain supply crisis in Saudi Arabia, SAGO deputy governor says

Recent News

  

18/05/2022

The deputy governor of the Saudi Grains Organization said that there is no grain supply crisis in the Kingdom amid the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This comes as a result of the organization’s strategy which depends on different sources in different countries and continents for its wheat stocks, Zaid Al-Shabanat said in his interview with Saudi TV.

He added that the organization signed a contract the previous month to secure a large amount of wheat, to be available in Saudi markets by the fourth quarter of 2022.
SAGO is working to continuously feed its stockpile, Al-Shabanat said, adding that there is also a percentage of local wheat being grown in the Kingdom.
Source: Arab News

