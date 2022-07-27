‘No indication’ Ukraine warship was at location of Russia strike in Odesa port, Britain says

Recent News

  

in Port News 27/07/2022

Britain said on Tuesday there was “no indication” that a Ukrainian warship and a stock of anti-ship missiles were at the dock-side in Odesa port on Sunday, after Russia earlier said it had destroyed those targets with high-precision missiles.

“Russia will continue to prioritise efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine’s anti-ship capability. However, Russia’s targeting processes are highly likely routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach to operations,” the British Ministry of Defence said in a regular intelligence update.

Ukrainian military has said two Kalibr missiles fired from Russian warships hit the area of a pumping station at the Odesa port and two others were shot down by air defence forces.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

