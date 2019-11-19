No More Waitng As Naval Dome Unveils Immediate Security For Ship, Port And Offshore Operators

To facilitate shipowner demand for an immediate cyber security solution for critical systems, Naval Dome has introduced a new software-based cyber protection that can be easily installed on all ship, port, or offshore OT systems, including navigational equipment, machinery control systems and cargo handling equipment.

S-Marine Dome and S-Port Dome are aimed at those ship, offshore energy and terminal operators requiring instant protection without having to go through lengthy type approval processes or can no longer afford to wait for suppliers to upgrade or replace critical systems.

Naval Dome Vice President, Business Development, Ido Ben Moshe, said: “We have introduced the S-Model to provide an easy-to-install, Level 2 security solution to offer an immediate remedy to the cyber problem.

“While Naval Dome offers DNV GL SL4-certified cyber security thorough its T-Marine and T-Port Dome solutions, these have been developed primarily for installation by original equipment manufacturers (OEM). Until now, there has been little by way of an effective software solution with which operators can use to immediately protect their systems. The S-Model fills that void.

Naval Dome’s Vice-President, Marketing, Paola Rossi, added: “While we of course recommend installation of our Security Level 4-certified T-Model, after analysing the market and taking onboard customer feedback, there is now market demand for a lower level of security to deliver immediate protection. The S-Model is something operators can use right now to provide a level of cyber protection to legacy systems or newer systems awaiting upgrade.”

Based on its knowledge and understanding of the attack vectors targeting the maritime sectors, Naval Dome has been able to develop a software solution that can be installed without changing the way in which critical systems function or that requires a new type approval certificate in place.

“Compatible with classification society SL2 requirements and all PC-based OT systems, S-Marine and S-Port Dome are bespoke solutions adapted to each specific platform, irrespective of the system type or brand,” said Rossi. “The S-Model is an effective security software solution that can be simply installed right now by the crew or operator.”

The new solution provides complete prevention, detection and alert capabilities for all legacy OT and modern IoT systems, blocking unauthorised network intrusions and exe.files from running on the computer. Only approved valid files can run on the computer. The S-Model features an effective “Endpoint” security event logger to defend systems against Denial of Service (DoS), Ransomware, Zero-day and Malware attacks.

Source: Naval Dome