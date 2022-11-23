No signs of cargo slow-down at Port Houston Container volume up 18% through October

In October container volume at Port Houston once again grew by double digits, continuing the trend seen throughout 2022. A total of 371,994 TEUs were handled during the month, a 13% increase compared to October 2021. Loaded container TEUsreached the highest volume ever and were up 21% compared to the same month last year. Overall, container volume is up 18% year-to-date at Port Houston’s terminals and has surpassed the 3M mark thus far, with 3,333,924 TEUs.

“Although the import demand in the U.S. appears to be softening, we have not seen any slowing in Houston in recent months,” said Roger Guenther, Port Houston Executive Director.

“We are handling record amounts of cargo and remain focused on aggressive infrastructure development to optimize capacity and efficiently handle current and future demand through our port.” One change that was announced last month is the addition of new dwell fees. A sustained import dwell fee is expected to be implemented early next year to address long-term container dwell.

“The additional dwell fees are intended to minimize storage of containers on terminal. Boxes need to move through the terminal quickly to maintain a fluid environment and superior level of service for our customers,” Guenther said.

Total tonnage across Port Houston’s facilities was up 18% in October and 25% for the year as compared to last year. Goods with significant increases for the month included bagged goods, at 239% up, and plywood at 73%. Auto imports were up 61% for the month in October 2022 and 9% year-to-date. Steel imports were down this month for the first time since June 2021. Steel volume has been strong this year, and annual steel tonnage could reach the highest quantities seen at Port Houston in more than five years.

