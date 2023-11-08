No surprises, no problems: Norvic brand relaunch highlights customer demand for ‘straight forward’ shipping services

Norvic Shipping, the global shipowner and operator, has re-positioned its brand to emphasize the organization’s approach to making dry cargo transport and logistics services straight forward, transparent and reliable.

Cargo owners face daily logistical challenges, such as supply chain issues, a struggle to meet transportation needs when demand for tonnage outstrips supply, and tight timeframes for delivering goods. They also have to contend with issues beyond their control that can lead to delays including poor weather, port congestion, strike action, loss of containers, or incidents at sea ranging from collisions to groundings.

Recognizing how complex and unpredictable shipping logistics can be, Norvic makes the process as easy and stress-free as possible by taking a personal and flexible approach to providing tailored, logistical solutions.

Norvic’s ship operating platform connects clients with vessels and the most efficient shipping routes, overseen by a global network of experts who support customers at every stage of the charter.

Competitive rates, strong performance and a commitment to meet its contractual obligations underpin the strong long-term partnerships Norvic has with its clients, based on understanding their requirements and having the flexibility to respond to any changes.

The company’s simple yet effective approach to dry bulk is emphasized through its new branding tagline: ‘No surprises. No problems. No frills’.

“We wanted our brand to reflect not just our foundations and current reputation in the shipping industry, but also our forward-looking vision and commitment to simplicity, transparency, and effectiveness,” said AJ Rahman, CEO of Norvic. “The ‘Straight Forward’ tagline underscores our ethos – no-nonsense, straight forward solutions for our clients’ complex shipping needs.

“We believe that in an industry as vast and increasingly fragmented as bulk shipping, there’s immense value in making our services as uncomplicated as possible. Our clients appreciate clarity, directness, and efficiency, and our new branding is a reflection of that appreciation.”

With access to an extensive network of dry bulk vessels, Norvic Shipping makes more than 2,500 port calls and transports 40 million mt of cargo each year.

Source: Norvic Shipping