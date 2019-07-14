No tankers expected at Cameron LNG for Barry’s duration: spokeswoman

Cameron LNG was not scheduled to receive any tankers to load for export for the anticipated duration of Tropical Storm Barry, a spokeswoman said Friday.

The disclosure came after Lake Charles Pilots advised they would be temporarily suspending service along the intracoastal waterway that serves the Louisiana terminal.

Even as the brunt of the storm was tracking east of the facility, pilots, ports and US Coast Guard officials were being cautious as the storm was expected to strengthen into a hurricane. Based on feedgas flows, LNG production appeared to be continuing at Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG and at Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass terminal in Cameron Parish, La., which is west of Cameron LNG in Hackberry.

Sabine Pilots lifted a suspension on inbound tanker transits along the intracoastal waterway that serves the Sabine Pass terminal, and as of mid-afternoon Friday one tanker was in the inlet, while two more were positioned outside in the Gulf of Mexico, Platts’ vessel-tracking software tool cFlow showed.

Lake Charles Pilots advised they would be suspending pilot service at 5 pm Friday due to offshore forecast/conditions resulting from Barry. Based on weather forecasts, pilot service was estimated to resume Sunday, offshore conditions permitting.

The Cameron LNG facility uses the same Lake Charles Pilots and boards in the same offshore areas. When the Lake Charles Pilots suspend boardings it affects every facility on the Calcasieu River, said Scott Whalen, director of the Coast Guard’s Vessel Traffic Service unit at Port Arthur, Texas.

There are six liquefaction trains with total capacity of approximately 3.6 Bcf/d in operation at the two LNG terminals.

Cameron LNG started up in May. Sabine Pass shipped its first cargo in February 2016.

