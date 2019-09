NOC ships second cargo of crude oil to China

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it had shipped a cargo of crude oil to China through the oil port of Zueitina.

The cargo was valued at one million barrels.

This comes just days after shipping a million barrel of crude oil to China via Al-Hariqa Port.

Oil revenues hit $ 2.1 billion in July, according to the NOC, which is seeking to boost oil exports to more than 2 million barrels per day by 2023.

Source: Libya Observer