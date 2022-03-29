Nominations are Open for AntwerpXL’s 40 Under 40

AntwerpXL is looking for its next group of forty rising stars under the age of 40 from across the breakbulk and heavy lift industry.

Those working within the industry are encouraged to self-nominate if they are under 40, or nominate any colleagues that they believe have provided a significant contribution to the sector in recent years.

Rikki Bhachu, Head of Marketing at AntwerpXL says, “We recognise that the future success of the breakbulk industry relies upon its next generation of talent. This is where the industry’s disruptive ideas and innovations will come from as it tackles the challenges and opportunities we all face.

“This is why the 40 under 40 initiative is so important. We want to celebrate our industry’s future leaders and showcase their contributions. If this initiative reminds you of someone in particular, make sure you nominate them – even if that person is yourself! We want to hear from as many people as possible.”

The final 40 under 40 will be selected by a panel of industry experts, who are looking for those who have made the biggest difference to their organisation, or the wider breakbulk community. The final list will be made up of those who are judged to have greatness in their future and those who have achieved greatness already.

The 40 will be celebrated at AntwerpXL, running from 4-6 October 2022, with a special drinks reception set to be held in their honour.

The 40 will also receive VIP passes for the event, allowing them to access the event’s conference programme and exclusive zones, including the VIP lounge. They will also be the guests of honour at a special Next Gen debate held during the show.

Entries close Friday 29th April.

Source: Antwerp XL