Nominations open for emerging leaders in green shipping

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is in search of maritime professionals to join a year-long training programme that will enable them to design effective national strategies for maritime decarbonization.

Governments from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are invited to nominate participants to take part in the Sustainable Maritime Transport Training Programme (GHG-SMART).

Funded by the Republic of Korea, the aim of the programme is to support the implementation of the 2023 IMO Strategy to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Shipping. The strategy was adopted unanimously by 175 countries in July 2023, reflecting the sector’s shared commitment to global climate action, laying the path towards net-zero shipping by or around 2050.

Training

GHG-SMART is a joint annual training programme between IMO and the Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) on the implementation of the IMO 2023 GHG Strategy, specifically designed for LDCs and SIDS. It involves a series of online training courses and field visits throughout the year, including core training, assignments, engagement webinars and one-week practical training in the Republic of Korea, combined with industry visits.

The training programme for 2024 will cover:

• How to develop a National Action Plan (NAP) for maritime decarbonization for a SIDS or LDC

• How to raise finance for maritime decarbonization projects for SIDS and LDCs

• How to develop the national road maps for marine fuel transition, ship technology transition and port development transition in-line with the IMO GHG Strategy aspirations

• How to identify specific training needs related to port and hinterland transport-related GHG emission reductions options, policies, strategies and solutions

The training programme design has a special focus on the long-term engagement of trainees based on Continuous Professional Development (CPD) principles.

Scholarships to World Maritime University

The two top-performing participants of the GHG-SMART programme (one female and one male) will be offered fully funded scholarships to study for a Master of Science in Maritime Energy Management at the World Maritime University in Malmö, Sweden.

The scholarships cover the full costs of studying at the university, including university fees, accommodation at the WMU residence, a monthly living allowance and an outbound air ticket to their home country after graduation.

Eligibility

The GHG-SMART programme is open to nominations from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), which are particularly impacted by climate change and economically reliant on their maritime transport.

Nominated participants must be proficient in the English language.

They should have good understanding of maritime (including GHG) issues, work in a relevant field within their Governments and preferably intend to engage in maritime energy and decarbonization policy of the country.

Each country may nominate up to two participants. If two candidates are nominated, one must be female, to support gender equality.

