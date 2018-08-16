Nor-Shipping 2019 devotes entire hall to new focus on Blue Economy

Nor-Shipping has announced that it will devote the whole of Hall A at its 2019 exhibition to the concept of Blue Economy, showcasing ‘tomorrow’s business solutions today’.

In an industry first, this will see the entire 1300 sq m space transformed into an interactive landscape designed to highlight, promote and accelerate business practices and players that balance maritime and ocean activity growth with sustainable resource use and environmental protection.

The move marks a further step in Nor-Shipping’s evolution, following on from a recent rebranding exercise and revitalised focus on creating fresh ocean opportunities for its core maritime audience.

It is, says Nor-Shipping Director Per Martin Tanggaard, a natural step into an increasingly vital area.

Delivering value

“Hall A’s 2017 theme of Disruptive Sustainability was a great success, and this development builds on that, while fine-tuning the focus to deliver greater value for our exhibitors, delegates and society as a whole,” he explains.

“We are moving forward from solutions with the potential to disrupt the industry to embrace those that create growth through sustainable practices, while improving livelihoods and safeguarding ocean ecosystems. From an environmental perspective this is imperative, but from a commercial standpoint it also makes perfect sense – our industry needs a healthy ocean to operate, while there’s a huge opportunity for innovative technology, collaborations and working models to unlock new revenue streams.

“Maritime is ideally positioned to take the lead in building a thriving and sustainable ocean economy. We want to help our industry realise and benefit from that immense potential.”

Atmospheric and intimate

When Nor-Shipping raises the curtain on its 2019 activity, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, Norway, from 04 to 07 June 2019, Hall A will emerge as never before. Tailored to engage with Nor-Shipping’s 30,000+ visitors, the Blue Economy hall will feature world-leaders in the maritime, ocean, innovation and wider business arena in an atmospheric and intimate setting.

Five key focus areas, as defined in DNV GL’s 2016 report Sustainable Development Goals – Exploring Maritime Opportunities, will provide structure for the space. The proposed areas are sustainable ocean economy, sustainable infrastructure, decarbonisation, protection of ocean life, and the development and implementation of responsible practices. This should create a broad business arena for the maritime industry to connect with emerging ocean opportunities.

New ‘Think Tanks’ will host roundtable discussions and address hot industry issues, while a Start-up Lounge will connect industry professionals with fast-moving maritime start-ups. 2017’s popular Disruptive Talks initiative will be repeated, with innovators from across the globe gathering to discuss profitable paths forward.

Startling potential

Nor-Shipping’s Sofia Fürstenberg Stott is spearheading the hall’s development:

“The Blue Economy hall is unique,” she notes. “It aims to help us find the answer to one of the most pressing challenges of our time – how to develop and sustain growing commercial activity in the oceans, while safeguarding and enhancing their health. As such it focuses on maritime opportunities that support all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, effectively shining a light on tomorrow’s business solutions today.”

Concluding, Fürstenberg Stott explains: “We see this as a continuation of the strategy which saw us debut the Opening Oceans Conference in Copenhagen in May and reposition Nor-Shipping as Your Arena for Ocean Solutions. We also plan to host the Opening Oceans Conference again, as a one-day event this time, at Nor-Shipping 2019. It’s all about assisting our stakeholders to use their maritime expertise, assets and infrastructure to build businesses that can take advantage of new opportunities and create added value in a sustainable way.

“There are obviously challenges ahead for our industry, but there’s also startling potential for responsible growth. Hall A will help the industry understand, prepare for, and act upon that.”

Nor-Shipping is aiming to attract a wide variety of exhibitors to the Blue Economy space, including business cluster organisations, start-ups, venture capitalists and companies from segments including digital and data innovation, smart logistics, alternative fuels, recycling, cybersecurity, and cross industry collaboration, amongst others.

Nor-Shipping 2019 takes place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, Norway, from 04 to 07 June 2019

Source: Nor-Shipping 2019 (Editing by Kent Erik Kristiansen, Communications & Marketing Manager)