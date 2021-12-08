Nor-Shipping committed to meeting industry demand in face of new restrictions

Nor-Shipping 2022 has moved swiftly to reiterate its commitment to running a safe, secure and optimal environment for business and networking in line with the very latest coronavirus restrictions.

New, temporary national restrictions in Norway have reintroduced one metre distancing guidelines and face masks, where necessary, and limited numbers for social gatherings. However, with appropriate public health measures in place, exhibitions are still supported. And, according to Nor-Shipping, which runs from 10-13 January, the demand for a full-scale, international ocean and maritime business gathering remains “crystal clear”.

Safety first

“The new measures have been introduced to create safe environments, protect society and reassure people, not to close down activity,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Director. “We will, of course, work to ensure that all necessary measures are in place and continue supporting our industry through this difficult period.”

Norvik adds: “The feedback we’re receiving is that our exhibitors and visitors are hungry for this – they want it to happen. We’ve been kept apart as a business community for so long, but now we have the chance to reunite, showcase innovations, share knowledge and build the partnerships we need for sustainable, future development. We remain committed to running a ‘Your Arena for Ocean Solutions’ which enables our industry to gather, connect and prosper. We will do that with safety and success as our top priorities.”

Positive platform

Nor-Shipping expects up to 700 international companies to exhibit at its 22,000 sq m facilities in Lillestrøm. The event is part of NOVA Spektrum, which has been running successful activities throughout the pandemic and is well versed in hygiene, distancing and safety routines. The management team are currently planning to establish a test facility on site to ensure international visitors can fulfil their own national testing demands for travel. Norway itself requires a test upon entry and that visitors fill in a simple ‘passenger locator form’, available here.

The new national restrictions run for four weeks, taking effect from midnight on 8 December. In light of this, Nor-Shipping has put a hold on plans for social gatherings in Oslo and large-scale events, choosing to focus activities on the exhibition facilities, where routines are clear and safe distances can be maintained. Please see www.nor-shipping.com for further updates on networking activities when available.



Supporting development

“It goes without saying that this is not what we wanted to do,” Norvik concludes, “but the important thing is aligning ourselves to the regulations and recommendations made by authorities. That’s the key to serving both our industry and society, and running a Nor-Shipping that provides the optimal platform for positive development and #ACTION within our ocean space. We look forward to seeing lots of ‘smiling eyes’ in January at Nor-Shipping 2022.”

Source: Nor-Shipping