Nor-Shipping fires starting gun on 2023 industry awards

Nor-Shipping has announced that nominations are now open for its 2023 awards programme, with the Next Generation Ship Award, the Young Entrepreneur Award and the Ocean Solutions Award up for grabs. In a return to pre-pandemic days, the first two accolades will be handed out amongst the grandeur of Oslo Town Hall on Monday 5 June, while the winner of the Ocean Solutions Award will be revealed at the Ocean Leadership Conference on 6 June, Nor-Shipping 2023’s official opening day.

People, partnerships, potential

“The awards are always a much-anticipated Nor-Shipping highlight,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Director, adding, “and we know excitement is already growing for 2023 by the number of early enquiries we’ve received.

“Why are they so popular? Well, they shine the spotlight of publicity on the people, projects and partnerships with the potential to really make waves in the industry. In a business that is close-knit, but geographically very scattered, the winners and nominees are given the stage in front of a top rank of assembled global industry decisionmakers. It’s a unique opportunity to make an impact.”

Winning formula

All three accolades are open for nominations online now. The Next Generation Ship Award aims to highlight international projects demonstrating design and technological breakthroughs, with assessments made with respect to energy efficiency, innovation, suitability and flexibility, technology utilisation, safety and security, and environmental sustainability. This year’s winner was Havila Voyages’ coastal cruise ferry Havila Capella.

The Young Entrepreneur Award, a joint initiative between Nor-Shipping and YoungShip International, showcases emerging maritime talent and solutions (all nominees must be under the age of 40 at the time of entry). Christiaan Nijst, Founder & Director of Holland’s Value Maritime won the coveted title at Nor-Shipping 2022.

2023 marks the second outing for the new Ocean Solutions Award, launched to celebrate Nor-Shipping exhibitors with breakthrough innovations at, or approaching, the commercialisation stage. Daphne Technology won the first ever OSA this year for a solution that simultaneously reduces all toxic and climate pollutant emissions for ships powered by heavy/residual fuel, LNG, and future fuels.

Driving ambition

“Nor-Shipping has always had a firm focus on innovation and the future of ocean business, and these awards reflect that character,” notes Knut Erik Dahle, Head of Conference and Events, Nor-Shipping. “This isn’t a ‘back slapping’ initiative, but rather one that aims to identify and showcase the people, ideas and companies that are breaking the industry mould and driving positive change.

“That creates huge value for both the winners and the industry as a whole. It’ll be really exciting to see who can make their mark at Nor-Shipping, and beyond, in 2023.”

Nor-Shipping 2023 runs from 6-9 June in Oslo and Lillestrøm. Alongside the awards and main exhibition, spanning some 22,000 m2, Nor-Shipping will offer an activity programme that includes the C-level Ocean Leadership Conference, Blue Talks, The Fourth International Autonomy Summit, AfterWork social schedule and much more.

Source: Nor-Shipping