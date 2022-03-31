Nor-Shipping gears up for “most important” week as industry stands at crossroads

After almost three years of waiting, it’s finally time for Nor-Shipping again, as key industry decision makers ready themselves to descend upon Oslo and Lillestrøm next week. ‘Your Arena for Ocean Solutions’, taking place 4-7 April, will be the first major international gathering of maritime and ocean industry leaders since the global pandemic began. As such, notes Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Director, it provides a much-needed platform to connect, share knowledge and build partnerships capable of tackling both the opportunities and challenges on the business horizon.

Positive potential

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming the world to what, I think, is going to be the most important Nor-Shipping we’ve ever held,” Norvik comments. “After such a long period of digital meetings and isolation, the energy and enthusiasm we’re bound to see from face-to-face meetings will be something special. We sense a real excitement about the prospect of the community coming together again. And we need to seize on that positivity to enable progress, now more than ever.”

She continues: “As an industry we stand at a crossroads. The need to translate sustainable ambitions to tangible achievement is apparent to everyone – and an arena like Nor-Shipping, where global expertise and innovative solutions are showcased and shared, can really help facilitate action. Furthermore, the current geopolitical uncertainty demonstrates the need for even closer collaboration and partnerships. No one can solve these challenges alone, so we must work together to plot the path to a sustainable future. Nor-Shipping can be an important step in the right direction.”



Added value activities

Visitors arriving in Norway on Monday can expect a busy, and productive, week ahead. The exhibition is arguably the main draw, with four halls filled with companies from 33 countries, and national pavilions from Turkey, Denmark, Germany, Spain, USA, UK, Japan, and The Netherlands, to name a few.

Knowledge sharing is central to Nor-Shipping, with The Ocean Leadership Conference on 4 April starting proceedings with a mixture of insight, inspiration and political gravitas. Here an audience of 900 C-level executives will watch speakers including Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former Secretary General of NATO and Prime Minister of Denmark, Kitack Lim, Secretary General IMO, Kjerstin Braathen, CEO DNB, and Håkan Agnevall, President & CEO Wärtsilä Corporation, amongst others.

In addition, Nor-Shipping’s Blue Talks delve into creating sustainable business success in the ocean, while events like [email protected] shine the light on key development markets. Other standout activities include The Maritime Hydrogen Conference, The Quality Flag Forum, Technical Seminars, The International Ship Autonomy and Sustainability Summit, Maritime Battery Forum, [email protected], and more.

“And of course,” says Norvik, “there’s the social side of Nor-Shipping.”

People power

She explains: “This really is a people business, and the buzz of actually being able to meet once again will create an electric atmosphere. We’ve seen the anticipation already, with The Opening and Closing Parties selling out within a week or two of tickets going on sale.

“After Work at Aker Brygge, in Oslo City Centre, will now operate as the key social hub, with a selection of excellent venues reserved for Nor-Shipping mixing and partner events. It’s often these kind of informal settings where the most value is created, as people talk freely, enjoy one another’s company and identify mutual opportunities. I think there’ll be a lot of people that are happy to see one another again!”

The last Nor-Shipping took place in 2019, with the 2021 programme postponed due to coronavirus restrictions. All such measures have now been lifted in Norway, with a safe environment for business, travel and large-scale social gatherings.

Visitors are encouraged to download the Nor–Shipping app and order tickets before arrival. Public transport in Oslo City Centre and between Oslo and Lillestrøm on train is included within the price of the visitor, conference or exhibition pass.

Source: Nor-Shipping