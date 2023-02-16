Nor-Shipping looks to boost US presence with Kallman Worldwide

Visitors to Nor-Shipping, 6-9 June 2023, will be able to get “a taste of the USA”, as the Oslo and Lillestrøm based event week looks to boost exhibitor numbers from across the Atlantic with a revamped U.S. Pavilion. Exhibition specialist Kallman Worldwide has been brought in to manage the dedicated area, with the New Jersey based firm leveraging its 60 years of event expertise to attract a new generation of ambitious ocean businesses.

American dream

“Nor-Shipping is the natural meeting place for a global industry keen to connect, build relationships and access future commercial opportunity,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping. “It therefore makes perfect sense to try and maximise participation from the world’s leading economy, not to mention one of the most exciting places for the latest maritime, energy and ocean developments.

“We’ve been looking at ways to boost North American exhibitors for some time, making sure that our standing with the rest of the world translates to the U.S. market. This is an ideal destination for U.S. firms to connect with potential international customers and stakeholders, while our existing audience would love to access that market and expertise. As this Nor-Shipping is focused on the theme of #PartnerShip its ideal for us to partner with the firm that knows the U.S. exhibition scene better than anyone. It’s great to have Kallman Worldwide onboard for 2023.”

First-class offer

Kallman Worldwide is an official strategic partner of the U.S. Department of Commerce and a recipient of their Presidential “E-Star Award” for excellence in service to U.S. exports. It is the largest organiser of trade show pavilions in its home country. The Kallman team anticipates doubling the size of the U.S. presence at Nor-Shipping through the introduction of their flagship “USA Partnership Pavilion”, to which they have already signed several exhibitors and one U.S. state agency for June’s event.

“We’re thrilled to be working together,” says Tom Kallman, President and CEO. “Nor-Shipping is such a key event for the shipping and ocean industries and a global leader in terms of innovation, networking and knowledge sharing. U.S. exhibitors have an excellent chance to take their seat at the top table here, showcasing their first-class people, products and services.

“As advocates for global trade with six decades of international trade fair experience, we’re very pleased to add Nor-Shipping to the portfolio of world-class events we represent. Trans-Atlantic opportunities are greater than ever; we look forward to adding to this already content-rich event.”

Close collaboration

The move comes at a time when Norway and the United States are cementing their collaboration on business issues and opportunities impacting upon the ocean. This was highlighted at COP27 in November when Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry launched the Green Shipping Challenge to help accelerate cuts in shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Alongside the newly introduced USA Partnership Pavilion, Nor-Shipping also recently announced its first ever offshore wind pavilion, hosted by Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW). This will focus on showcasing Norway’s established industry cluster to a global audience, with particular emphasis on opportunity within floating wind, a key growth segment.

The world in one place

In addition to these dedicated areas, Nor-Shipping 2023 will offer visitors and exhibitors a range of national pavilions covering major maritime and ocean industry markets, including Japan, Germany, South Korea, Turkey and Singapore, amongst others.

Nor-Shipping 2023 features five main exhibition halls, spanning some 22,000 m2. The biennial event also boasts an activity programme that includes the C-level Ocean Leadership Conference, Blue Talks, The Fourth International Autonomy Summit, AfterWork social schedule, and much more.

Source: Nor-Shipping